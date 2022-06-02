2nd attack in 10 hrs: Two non-locals shot at in Kashmir

Second militant attack in 10 hours: Two non-locals shot at in Kashmir's Budgam

The attack comes barely 10 hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 02 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 22:18 ist
Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, reports said. Credit: PTI Photo

Two non-locals were shot at and injured by militants in Magraypora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday evening

A police official said that two non-locals were fired upon by pistol-borne militants on Thursday evening in Magraypora.

Also read: Kashmiri Pandits prepare for another mass migration amid targeted killings

One received bullet wound in hand and the other in shoulder, he said. Both the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable. 

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, reports said. 

The attack comes barely 10 hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a pistol-borne militant in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kashmir
militants
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

 