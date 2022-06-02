Second militant attack in 10 hours: Two non-locals shot at in Kashmir's Budgam

Two non-locals were shot at and injured by militants in Magraypora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday evening

A police official said that two non-locals were fired upon by pistol-borne militants on Thursday evening in Magraypora.

Also read: Kashmiri Pandits prepare for another mass migration amid targeted killings

One received bullet wound in hand and the other in shoulder, he said. Both the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, reports said.

The attack comes barely 10 hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a pistol-borne militant in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.