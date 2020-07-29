Section 144 near Ambala airbase ahead of Rafale arrival

Section 144 imposed near Ambala airbase ahead of Rafale jets' arrival

Residents will not be allowed to stand on their roofs and click pictures of the landing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 29 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 09:17 ist

Ahead of the arrival of the five Rafale jets at Ambala airbase today morning, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in four villages near the airbase, according to ANI.

To ensure maximum security, people of these four villages in Ambala will not be allowed to click pictures of the landing from their roofs.

The five fighter jets refuelled mid-air on their way home on Tuesday, after their pit stop at Al Dhafra, the French airbase in UAE. Indian Air Force ‘appreciated the support’ that was provided by the French Air Force in transporting the jets, reported the agency.

Also read — All you need to know about Rafale fighter jets

The highly-controversial deal to purchase the Rafale jets finally saw the light of day on Monday as the first five of them took off from Merignac airbase in France. The IAF pilots were seen off by the Indian Ambassador Jawed Ashraf.

The fighter jets will join the resurrected Golden Arrow squadron after landing on the Indian soil.

The five jets are part of the 36 twin-engine aircraft purchased from Dassault Rafale at approximately Rs 59,000 crore in 2016. 

