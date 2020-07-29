Section 144 imposed near Ambala airbase ahead of Rafale jets' arrival

Ahead of the arrival of the five Rafale jets at Ambala airbase today morning, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in four villages near the airbase, according to ANI.

Haryana: First batch of five Rafale aircraft will arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. Visuals from Ambala city. Sec 144 CrPC imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs & photography during landing strictly prohibited. pic.twitter.com/llbDp6ZC4G — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

To ensure maximum security, people of these four villages in Ambala will not be allowed to click pictures of the landing from their roofs.

The five fighter jets refuelled mid-air on their way home on Tuesday, after their pit stop at Al Dhafra, the French airbase in UAE. Indian Air Force ‘appreciated the support’ that was provided by the French Air Force in transporting the jets, reported the agency.

The highly-controversial deal to purchase the Rafale jets finally saw the light of day on Monday as the first five of them took off from Merignac airbase in France. The IAF pilots were seen off by the Indian Ambassador Jawed Ashraf.

The fighter jets will join the resurrected Golden Arrow squadron after landing on the Indian soil.

The five jets are part of the 36 twin-engine aircraft purchased from Dassault Rafale at approximately Rs 59,000 crore in 2016.