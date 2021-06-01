Senior BJP leader Laxmikant Sharma dies of Covid-19

Senior BJP leader Laxmikant Sharma dies of Covid-19

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Sharma's death in a tweet

PTI
PTI, Vidisha,
  • Jun 01 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 14:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma died of coronavirus at a private hospital, family sources said on Tuesday.

Sharma, 60, succumbed to the deadly infection at Chirayu Hospital and Medical College on Monday night, the hospital's director Dr Ajay Goenka said.

The senior BJP leader is survived by his wife and three daughters, the family sources stated.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Sharma's last rites were performed at Sironj, his ancestral town, in Vidisha district with full state honours on Tuesday, they said.

Sharma was elected as an MLA from Sironj Assembly seat for four terms in 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2008.

The senior BJP leader had served as a minister in the cabinet of former chief ministers Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur and also under the present Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party sources said.

Sharma was embroiled in the Vyapam (admission and recruitment) scam, but was given a clean chit by the CBI in 2019, the sources added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Sharma's death in a tweet. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
BJP
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Deciphers | Does aerial spraying of disinfectants work?

Deciphers | Does aerial spraying of disinfectants work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

 