Senior journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid-19

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passed away due to Covid-19. According to several who condoled his death, Sardana was helping others even when he was suffering from Covid-19.

"We pray to the almighty to rest his soul in peace and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," Delhi Congress tweeted.

Deepest Condolences on passing away of SrJournalist Sh #RohitSardana We pray to the almighty to rest his soul in peace and give strength to the family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/FlaGrsFvrI — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) April 30, 2021

Calling him a "brave journalist", Home Minister Amit Shah said that he stood up for unbiased and fair reporting.

Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2021

