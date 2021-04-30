Journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid-19

Senior journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid-19

Calling him a "brave journalist", Home Minister Amit Shah said that he stood up for unbiased and fair reporting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 13:59 ist
Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passed away due to Covid-19. Credit: Twitter Photo

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passed away due to Covid-19. According to several who condoled his death, Sardana was helping others even when he was suffering from Covid-19. 

"We pray to the almighty to rest his soul in peace and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," Delhi Congress tweeted.

Calling him a "brave journalist", Home Minister Amit Shah said that he stood up for unbiased and fair reporting.

More to follow...

