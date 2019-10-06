Sheikh Hasina invites Sonia Gandhi to Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday invited Congress president Sonia Gandhi to visit Dhaka for the birth centenary celebrations of its founder, Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh next year.

The invitation was extended to Gandhi when she led a Congress delegation, comprising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader Anand Sharma to meet Hasina, who is on an official visit here.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the meeting, especially considering the bond of friendship between the two families. Hasina had stayed in exile in the national capital after the assassination of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

“An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time,” Priyanka said, adding that the Bangladesh prime minister was an inspiration for her.

Gandhi congratulated Hasina for winning a third consecutive term in office and reaffirmed the commitment of both the parties to strengthen party-to-party exchanges at the leadership level.

Hasina also invited former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka to visit Bangladesh during the year-long celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of its liberation.

The centenary of Mujibur Rahman and the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation will be marked by year-long commemorations beginning March next year.

Singh lauded Hasina for the impressive economic growth made by Bangladesh under her leadership and the commendable strides achieved by the nation in areas of healthcare and education.

The Gandhi and Hasina families share a special bond as it was at the behest of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that she had Sheikh Hasina had taken refuge in India after the assassination of her father.