'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar dies due to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 16:31 ist
Chandro Tomar with her sister Prakashi Tomar. Credit: Twitter/@shooterdadi

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', died on Friday after battling Covid-19.

She was 89.

"Mera saath chhoot gaya, Chandro kaha chali gayi (She has left me, Chandro where have you gone?)," her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who is also one of the oldest female sharp shooters in the world like Chandro, wrote on her Twitter page.

Earlier this week, Tomar was admitted to a hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Tests revealed she had contracted the highly contagious virus that is leading to over 3,000 deaths daily in the country.

Hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

