Sudan situation tense; focus on safety of Indians: MEA

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians: MEA

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2023, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 17:44 ist
People gather to get bread during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 18, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Thursday said the ground situation in Sudan is very "tense" and it is in touch with various countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians in the violence-hit country.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan.

Read | Indians stuck in Sudan without food, power in their hotels: Report

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet the UN Secretary-General in New York on the situation in Sudan.

The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Bagchi said.

When asked whether India is looking at evacuating the Indians in Sudan, he said some plans are being worked out but it will depend on the ground situation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sudan
India News
World news
Arindam Bagchi
Ministry of External Affairs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

 