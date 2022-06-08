You'll soon be able to make UPI payment via credit card

Soon, you will be able to link your credit card with UPI platform

At present, UPI facilitates transactions by linking savings or current accounts through users' debit cards

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 12:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed credit cards to be linked with the unified payments interface (UPI), which will enable more people to make payments using the popular platform.

At present, UPI facilitates transactions by linking savings or current accounts through users' debit cards.

Also Read — RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, raises inflation forecast to 6.7%

"…it is proposed to allow linking of credit cards to UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the regulatory moves, along with the bi-monthly policy review.

He said that to start with Rupay credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be enabled with this facility, and the facility will be made available after system developments.

Das said the new arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through the UPI platform.

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform, he added.

In May, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI, Das said.

The interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) has also facilitated access of PPIs to the UPI payment system for undertaking transactions, Das said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UPI
RBI
Credit Card
Debit card
India News
Shaktikanta Das
NPCI

What's Brewing

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

Herbal garden bolsters mindpower for school children

Herbal garden bolsters mindpower for school children

E-retail sites yield sweet deals for mango farmers

E-retail sites yield sweet deals for mango farmers

McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun' copyright claim

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun' copyright claim

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

 