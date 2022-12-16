Minor dies as bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims topples

10-yr-old girl dies as minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns

The police identified the deceased as Sangamitra from Tambaram in Chennai. Her father was among the 17 injured

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 16 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 19:28 ist

A 10-year-old girl from Chennai died and 17 others were injured on Friday when a minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims toppled near Mundakayam in Kottayam district of Kerala.

The police identified the deceased as Sangamitra from Tambaram in Chennai. Her father was among the 17 injured.

According to the police, the accident took place around 3 pm at Kannimala near Mundakayam, about 50 kilometres from Sabarimala. The minibus toppled after hitting the roadside barriers after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

There were 21 people in the vehicle. Sangamitra suffered head injuries.

Ten people with serious injuries were admitted to the Kottayam medical college hospital, and others to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala continues to witness a heavy rush of pilgrims. On Friday, around 93,000 people had booked on the virtual queue system.

Even as the government decided to restrict the maximum number of pilgrims on a day to 90,000, many had booked in the virtual system much earlier.

