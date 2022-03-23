11 workers killed in fire at scrap godown in Telangana's Secunderabad

Eleven workers were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a scrap godown in Secunderabad on Wednesday morning.

Most of these victims, who were burnt beyond recognition, were migrants from Bihar.

Two workers escaped from the fire, one of them has been admitted to a hospital.

The 13 men were working in the godown on the ground floor and were staying on the first floor. They were fast asleep when the incident occurred at around 4 am.

While the reason is not yet established, the fire had also caused a LPG cylinder blast.

The godown is located in the IDH Colony, New Bhoiguda area, with several other scrap shops, houses in the vicinity. The unit was reportedly operating without permissions.

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas visited the spot and said that a probe has been ordered into the incident. “We will help the victims' families,” Talasani said.

More details awaited.

