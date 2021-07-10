15 Zika virus cases so far in Kerala

Samples of 17 people sent earlier were negative and in the second batch of 27 samples, one has tested positive

PTI
  • Jul 10 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 21:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One more person has been infected with the Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15.

Health minister Veena George said the samples of a 40-year-old man from Nanthancode here were sent to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzhaand found to be positive for the vector-borne infection.

So far 14 people from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for Zika.

Samples of 17 people sent earlier were negative and in the second batch of 27 samples, one has tested positive, the minister said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Zika has been reported in Kerala and it was not unexpected as it is spread by the Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes, which causes dengue and Chikungunya. Vector control units at the district and state level would be further strengthened, he told reporters. 

