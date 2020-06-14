18 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry takes tally to 194

Eighteen more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry took the tally of infections to 194 on Sunday, while fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported.

Of the 18 who tested positive in the last 24 hours, 13 were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital at nearby Kadirkamam, three to the centrally administered JIPMER here and two at Karaikal and Mahe, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

There are presently 99 active cases in the hospitals. Ninety one COVID-19 patients have so far been treated and discharged, he told reporters here. He said people's cooperation in adhering to norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing was absolutely necessary as the number of cases was increasing rapidly in the union territory.

"The pandemic is spreading fast in Puducherry and the situation should not be taken for granted," he said.