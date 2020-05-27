3-year-old boy falls into borewell in Telangana; rescue operations on

A three-year-old boy slipped into a borewell of over 120 feet in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in an agricultural field in Podchanpalli village, where Sai Vardhan fell into the borewell and left open since it yielded no water in the parched region.

The farm belonged to one Mangali Bikshapati. Local reports stated the boy is the son of Bikshapati.

Rescue operations are on at the site with excavation machines put to dig earth parallel to the bore, to recover the boy. According to the district collector Dharma Reddy, the boy is estimated to be stuck at about 30 feet.

Officials have sent oxygen tubes inside the hole. NDRF teams are reaching the spot. Ambulance is kept ready.

Child rights activists are blaming the government officials for such incidents since “they fail in ensuring such bores are encased.”