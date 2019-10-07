4 of family posing for selfie fall into dam, die

Posing for a selfie proved fatal for four of a family, including three women, who accidentally fell into the Pambaru Dam at Marampatti in the district, police said on Sunday.

Newly married couple Prabhu and Niveditha, and their relatives - Kanitha, Sneha, Uvarani and Santhosh - were posing for the selfie on Saturday when five people except Prabhu fell into the waters, the police said.

Prabhu, who was taking the picture, jumped into the water and saved Uvarani, while the rest got drowned, they said. Later, the bodies were recovered and sent for a postmortem, the police said.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.