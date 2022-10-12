Accused in Kerala human sacrifice case a pervert, Ernakulam City Commissioner of Police

Mohammed Shafi, the prime accused in the human sacrifice case in which two women were allegedly murdered at a house at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta District, is a pervert, according to Ernakulam City Commissioner of Police C Nagaraju.

The Commissioner on Wednesday said Shafi is a history-sheeter, used the irrational fear of the accused couple and created a pretext that human sacrifice would solve their financial issues.

Nagaraju said the missing case of one of the women, Padma from Elamkulam near here, resulted in identifying the horrific crimes.

Also Read: Why is 'literate Kerala' society witnessing superstition-driven horrifying crimes?

The police official told reporters that Shafi was initially reluctant to cooperate with the police, but when confronted with evidence, including the statement of the accused couple, he broke down. "All we had was a CCTV visual of a lady getting into a car with Shafi. Nothing else. A police team took the scientific route, traced them till the house at Elanthoor, questioned the couple and the whole incident unfolded," Nagaraju said. He said Shafi has got many cases, including theft and rape, against him.

"At least, 10 cases have been registered against him in the last 15 years. In one of the rape cases, a 75-year-old was raped and injured with a knife in various parts of her body. In this case of Elanthoor, the two victims were injured in private parts in a similar manner," Nagaraju said.

"Basically, he is a pervert and a sadist... causing injury, harm and death. He will make up any story, trap anyone..." the Commissioner said. The senior police official said all the three accused have direct participation in both the murders but the accused couple did not have a history of crime.

The trio was produced before the Sessions Court today and were remanded in judicial custody.

Police said they would seek custody for 14 days for further interrogation. On Tuesday, police arrested the trio.