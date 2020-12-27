After youngest mayor, Kerala set to welcome its youngest panchayat president

After making a 21-year college girl the Thiruvananthapuram city mayor, the CPM is making another 21-year old girl a panchayat president.

Reshma Mariam Roy, who was the youngest candidate in the local body election in Kerala, is all set to become president of Aruvappulam panchayat near Konni in Pathanamthitta district.

Reshma received attention earlier also as she turned 21, the minimum age for contesting election, just a day ahead of the last date for filing nomination. Reshma, who did BBA, had been active in SFI.

The panchayat president post to Reshma could be even seen as a reward of the party to Reshma as she won a seat that was with Congress over the last two terms. The Left Democratic Front is also getting power in the panchayat after about 20 years.

Reshma told the media that she would like to be known not at the youngest people's representative, but as the most efficient panchayat president. It is the confidence of the party leadership in the youths that is being reflected as youngsters are being given key responsibilities, she said.

Meanwhile, CPM on Sunday formally announced the decision to make 21-year old Arya Rajendran the mayor candidate of Thiruvananthapuram city. Since the CPM is having majority in the council, it is almost certain that Arya would be the youngest mayor in the country.