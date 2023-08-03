AI Express plane makes precautionary landing in Kochi

Air India Express flight makes precautionary landing at Kochi airport

The Air India Express arranged another aircraft, which left for Sharjah on a delayed basis carrying around 175 passengers.

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 09:42 ist
Air India Express. Credit: PTI File Photo

An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah made a precautionary landing at the airport here on August 2 night after a passenger reported a suspected burning smell shortly after takeoff, an airline source said on Thursday.

According to the source, soon after the takeoff of the aircraft from the Cochin International Airport, a guest reported some kind of suspected burning smell.

As somebody had reported a burning smell inside the aircraft, as a precautionary measure it was decided to turn back.

Also read | DGCA gives approval for Air India, IndiGo to import 970 aircraft

The aircraft, after landing at the airport late Wednesday night, was inspected, and nothing amiss was found, it said.

The Air India Express arranged another aircraft, which left for Sharjah on a delayed basis carrying around 175 passengers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kochi airport
Cochin International Airport
Air India Express

Related videos

What's Brewing

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Explained | What is a supermoon?

 