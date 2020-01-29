Anant Nag to inaugurate 6-day event on 'Gandhi Patha'

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 29 2020, 14:12pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 16:27pm ist
Representative image (Reuters Photo)

A six-day event, on the theme 'Gandhi Patha' is going to be organised at Mysuru Rangayana. The event will be inaugurated by actor Anant Nag.
Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa told as many as 24 plays, Yakshagana play and puppet show will be organised.

In addition, international film festival is being organised as part of Bahuroopi. The 20th Bahuroopi, a national theatre festival, will on February 14. As many as seven films and 10 documentary movies will be screened during the event.

Gandhi expo

Gandhi Bhavan, Bengaluru, is going to organise photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi. "Photographs of Gandhiji from his childhood till his last days will be on display," said Cariappa.

