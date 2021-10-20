Andhra Pradesh bandh: TDP leaders taken into preventive custody

AP bandh: TDP leaders taken into preventive custody

Several leaders belonging to Telugu Desam Party were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday as the opposition party gave a bandh call protesting the alleged attacks on the party's offices at some places on Tuesday.

Many senior leaders were put under house arrest to prevent them from participating in the bandh.

A senior official of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation said as of 5 AM there was no disruption to normal bus services.

The ruling YSR Congress Party cadre on Tuesday allegedly vandalised TDP's headquarters at Mangalagiri near here, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places, blaming that opposition party's spokesperson K Pttabhi Ram made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.

Reacting to the attack, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had called for a state-wide bandh.

