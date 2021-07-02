Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally inches towards 19-lakh mark

Andhra Pradesh's Covid tally inches towards 19L mark

The total recoveries climbed to 18,46,716

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jul 02 2021, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 17:37 ist
The number of active cases came down to 37,323. Credit: PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally inched closer to the 19-lakh mark, reaching 18,96,818 on Friday with the addition of 3,464 in the last 24 hours.

As 4,284 more patients got cured, the total recoveries climbed to 18,46,716.

With 35 fresh fatalities, the gross toll touched 12,779, the latest bulletin said. The number of active cases came down to 37,323, it said.

East Godavari reported 667, Chittoor 597, West Godavari 397, Prakasam 349 and SPS Nellore 262 fresh cases in the 24 hours.

The remaining eight districts added less than 250 each, with Kurnool registering the lowest 78. Chittoor and Prakasam districts reported five fresh fatalities each, East Godavari and Guntur four each, Krishna and Srikakulam three each, Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram two each, Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari one each in a day.

Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Covid-19

