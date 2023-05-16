Another doctor attacked in Kerala

Another doctor attacked in Kerala

Kochi resident Doyal turned violent during treatment and attacked a doctor

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • May 16 2023, 18:35 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 18:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Close on the heels of the murder of a young lady doctor by a person brought for treatment by the police, a youth brought to a hospital following a road accident turned violent and attacked a doctor.

The incident took place at the government medical college at Kochi on Monday night.

Kochi resident Doyal turned violent during treatment and attacked a doctor. He was suspected to be under the influence of liquor and drugs. Police and those who brought him over power him and a case was registered.

Last week 23 year old Dr Vandana Das was murdered by a school teacher who was brought for treatment by the police at Kottarakkara government taluk hospital. Following the incident the Kerala government decided to bring in stringent laws to curb attack on doctors and hospitals.

