Another student kills self in Tamil Nadu over NEET fear

“All of you have so many expectations from me. I am sorry. If I do not get a (medical) seat in a college, all your hard work for me will go in vain. I am sorry. I am tired.”

These were the last words of a 19-year-old medical aspirant, who was preparing to appear for her second attempt in NEET scheduled on Sunday, from Madurai. A day before she was to appear for the entrance test, Jothi Sri Durga killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Madurai, 465 km from here.

Durga, who completed her plus-2 last year, took a break to prepare exclusively for NEET to fulfill her childhood dream to become a doctor. However, the pressure to perform in the NEET exam seems to have demotivated her, leading the teenager to take the extreme step of taking her own life.

A hand-written letter and an audio message recorded by Durga is now in the public domain. In the letter addressed to her family members, Durga spoke about how her extended family also treated her “like your own daughter” and thanked them for the love showered on her.

Durga, daughter of a sub-inspector of police, is the third teenager to have died by suicide in Tamil Nadu in the past one month. A 19-year-old girl from Coimbatore and another 19-year-old boy from Ariyalur also took their life due to fear of NEET.

Students in Tamil Nadu, especially from rural areas, find taking NEET exams as they feel it does not create a level-playing field as they are forced to compete with students from urban areas and those who study in the CBSE stream. The state government says it is against NEET, but two legislations passed by the Assembly seeking exemption from the national-level entrance test has been rejected by the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam asked students not to take the extreme step of killing self, while DMK President M K Stalin and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss blamed the Centre for continuing with NEET exams despite the number of students ending life for the fear of the exam increasing each passing day.

Durga’s suicide comes close on the heels of Tamil Nadu registering a 12.4 percent dip in the number of students applying for the entrance exam this year when compared to the last academic year.

According to details released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), only 1,17,990 students from Tamil Nadu applied to appear for the exams, originally scheduled in May but will now be held on September 13 due to Covid-19 restrictions, as against last year’s number of 1,34,714.