Approve NEET Reservation Bill immediately: Stalin to Governor

DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to “immediately” give his assent to the Bill providing 7.5% horizontal reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear NEET.

Stalin's move came a day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami deputed five senior ministers to meet Purohit and ask him to approve the Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 15.

However, the governor has not yet signed the Bill even after Palaniswami, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Law Minister C Ve Shanumugam clearing his doubts a fortnight ago.

Stalin has also told Palaniswami that the DMK was prepared to join the ruling AIADMK in fighting for the rights of the students.

“The chief minister should come forward to discuss the issue with political parties and decide the strategy for getting governor's assent," he said.

The Bill assumes significance after publishing of NEET results last week and political parties feel the governor not giving his assent would only result in government school students losing out on medical admissions.

Tamil Nadu had been opposing conducting of NEET exam for admission into medical and dental colleges, but when it became clear that the Centre would not give an exemption, the state government came out with an idea to provide reservation to the students of the schools run by it.

“In light of NEET results announced on 16.10.2020, the government school students could benefit from the reservation in this academic year itself, only if the assent for 7.5% horizontal reservation bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is given immediately, without further delay,” Stalin wrote in the letter.

Noting that the DMK supported the Bill, Stalin asked the governor to immediately give his assent and help “fulfilment of the dream of government school students to an extent” to pursue medicine as their profession.”

The move to provide reservation was taken after the number of government school students getting into medical colleges witnessed a massive dip in the past few years after the introduction of NEET.

The reservation would apply to all government colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and would ensure 300 students from government schools pursue medicine every year.