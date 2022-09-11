Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala; BJP rattled over huge response, says Congress

The opening day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on Sunday witnessed people in large numbers thronging on either sides of the national highway to greet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders said that the BJP was rattled by the huge response from the people towards the Yatra and hence baseless allegations were being raised over Gandhi's attire. Congress also accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of supporting the BJP in attacking the Congress.

Read | Party building calls for grassroots connect, not just star managers

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee organised a rousing reception to the Yatra at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram close to the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border on Sunday morning. Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters thronged from the early hours of the day. Musical and cultural performances marked the reception to the Gandhi scion's nation wide yatra in Kerala.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran, opposition leader V D Satheesan, senior leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Anwar and K C Venugopal were present at the reception and they accompanied him. He was accorded reception by party workers and supporters at various places.

Also Read: Rahul meets controversial pastor; BJP slams Congress's 'Bharat Todo' yatra

Gandhi, who interacted with the traditional handloom workers of Balaramapuram on Sunday, would be meeting representatives of the Latin Catholic church who are staging stir against the Adani Vizhinjam international port project as well as representatives of the action council against the proposed semi-high-speed rail project. On Sunday he had interactions with social activist and engineer Sridhar Radhakrishnan on environmental issues, as well as projects like the semi-high-speed rail.

Sharing photographs of the yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that every section of society was excited about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was evident from the participation and enthusiasm of farmers, laborers, youth, women, children and the elderly. "The message of the people of the country is clear- inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and divisive politics should end," she said in a Facebook post. The Indian National Congress, buoyed by the huge following the yatra has generated, tweeted, "Joining hands, connecting hearts - #BharatJodoYatra bringing India together."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters that the yatra was receiving response beyond expectations. "Rattled over it, the BJP is raising baseless allegations over Rahul Gandhi's attire," he said. He also said that the Yatra was not aimed at any upcoming elections, but to unite the country as the BJP-RSS were trying to divide the country.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that the CPI(M) in Kerala was raising baseless allegations against the Congress to help the BJP.

The Yatra would be touring the state capital for three days. The Yatra in Kerala is scheduled to end by September 29.