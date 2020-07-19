Brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore seized in Odisha, one held

Brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore seized in Odisha, one held

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 19 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: istock

The Odisha Police seized brown sugar worth over Rs 3 crore in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday and arrested a drug peddler in this connection, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a search operation in Kuliana area and recovered around 3.28 kg of brown sugar from a dealer, Additional Director General (ADG), Crime Branch, Soumendra Priyadarshi said.

The arrested person is being interrogated by the STF personnel as part of efforts to find out details about the drug racket and the involvement of other people in the illegal trade, he said.

With its sustained drive against illegal trade of drugs, the STF has seized over 15.64 kg of brown sugar so far this year, the ADG said.

A total of 40 people have been arrested by the STF so far in 2020 in such cases, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Drugs
Odisha
Arrest

What's Brewing

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

 