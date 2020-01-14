CAA challenged in SC as it was against constitutional ethos: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it was contradictory to the constitutional ethos. Claiming that it was an intervention from within the purview of the Constitution, Vijayan said the state will remain in the forefront to defend the constitution and the fundamental rights of the citizens.

"The suit filed by the state government was against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which is contradictory to the constitutional ethos. It is part of our intervention to protect civil rights from within the constitution," Vijayan wrote on his Facebook page. The CPI(M)-led Kerala government is the first state government to challenge the act.