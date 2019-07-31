Case of police 'pinching' protestor unintentional: Cops

A police constable in mufti deliberately touched, kicked and punched a woman medico during a protest at Ayurveda Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The top brass of the police force, in an effort to protect the erring cop, called his actions 'unintentional', which were carried out while discharging his duty.

Deputy Commissioner of police Amber Kishor Jha also requested the media not to circulate the video on social media.

The video clip that went viral shows male cops in civil dress touching the agitating student inappropriately, while she repeatedly asks not to be touched. Women cops were present at the scene too.

When the girl first shouts asking not to be touched, the male cop withdraws but within seconds, he gets back into ‘action’, placing his leg behind her back and pinching her shoulder.

The DCP said if anything wrong had taken place and if the incident is in the notice of the department, it would be verified and action would be taken. “There will be intentional and unintentional. It will be verified. There is possibility of it being unintentional in the course of maintaining law and order”, he stated.

Efforts to contact city police commissioner Anjani Kumar through calls and messages proved unsuccessful but he has reportedly ordered an enquiry into the episode.

Students of Unani College, who were resisting the proposal to shift their college from Charminar to Erragadda, have been protesting since the past few days.

On Wednesday, they intensified their agitation, bringing traffic to a halt near Charminar. The police arrested a number of protesting students. The incident occurred when one of the girls resisted arrest by lying on the ground.

The incident drew protests from several women organizations.