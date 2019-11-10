Cases registered for inflammatory messages on SM

Over five police cases were registered at various parts of Kerala for spreading sensitive messages on social media subsequent to the Supreme Court order on Ram Janmabhoomi issue on Saturday. The police stepped up vigil on social media after the SC verdict came.

According to police sources, cases were registered at Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts for sending messages that could trigger religious sentiments. Various sections of the IT Act were invoked. Some of the accused were NRIs. Further steps like arrests would be initiated after further investigation.

Police cyber cells in all districts and the Cyberdome in the state capital have been maintaining a vigil on social media against the spread of inflammatory messages in connection with the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi.

Police sources also said that no tensions were reported from any part of the state. Even prohibitory orders were imposed at communally sensitive areas of Kasargod in North Kerala in view of the SC order.