Chronology of power struggle within ruling AIADMK

The power struggle within the ruling AIADMK was resolved, albeit for now, on Wednesday.

Here is a chronology of the events in the run-up to the announcement since August:

August 10: Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju says newly-elected MLAs choose the chief minister after the assembly elections in 2021.

August 11: Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji takes to Twitter to say the party should project Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2021 assembly polls.

August 12: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar says Edappadi K Palaniswami had proved his mettle during the past three-and-half years and that people wanted his leadership to continue.

August 15: Posters of OPS as CM crops up in his home district of Theni; ministers meet OPS and EPS asking them to resolve differences. Temporary truce declared after OPS and EPS sign a joint statement asking party leaders not to talk or give media interviews regarding policy decisions of the AIADMK.

September 17: OPS announces a meeting of the party’s high-level committee on September 18.

September 18: Sparks fly at the high-level committee meeting where OPS pushes for the constitution of an 11-member Steering Committee. EPS objects and meeting resolves to convene Executive Committee on September 28

September 28: Open fight between EPS and OPS. OPS insists on Steering Committee, while EPS’ supporters push for the announcement of CM nominee. Deputy coordinator K P Munuswamy announces the CM candidate will be declared on October 7, 2020.

September 29: OPS skips review meetings called by EPS on Covid-19, meets senior leaders.

September 30: OPS attends a meeting of CMDA which comes under him

October 2: EPS and OPS participate in four functions on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi and late TN CM K Kamaraj’s death anniversary.

October 3: OPS arrives in Theni, his home district. He meets party leaders and supporters.

October 4: OPS inspects the site where a statue of Thevar community leader Mookaiya Thevar is set to come up, as a show of strength.

October 5: OPS tweets hinting at a “decision”. EPS retorts by holding meetings with over 15 senior ministers. OPS arrives in Chennai from Theni.

October 6: Senior leaders of the AIADMK hold day-long meetings with EPS and OPS. Last-minute issues crop up, the meeting goes on till late night.

October 7: Marathon meeting ends at 3.45 am.

October 7: EPS announced as Chief Ministerial candidate by party coordinator O Panneerselvam.