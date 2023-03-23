Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago

IANS
IANS, Kochi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 17:50 ist
Innocent. Credit: Facebook/@Innocent

The condition of popular Malayalam actor Innocent, currently admitted to a private hospital here, continues to be serious.

He was admitted to the hospital close to two weeks back due to breathing issues, said sources.

The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago.

According to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated.

Covid-19 also has taken a toll on him after he tested positive thrice in the past three years.

The popular comedian and character actor served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years.

The actor, whose film career began as a producer, turned to acting and easily walked into the hearts of all film buffs through his comedy and his Trissur slang.

In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in around 750 films.

Seeing his popularity, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) fielded him as an independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy, where he trounced Congressman P C Chacko.

However, he lost to Congress leader Benny Behanan while defending his seat in 2019.

Innocent's cancer relapsed in 2020 and he acted in a few films after recovering.

The Malayalam film industry in general and those with whom he worked are in shock after hearing about the condition of Innocent.

A co-actor of Innocent stated when he called him a few weeks back he cut the call saying he is not feeling well.

