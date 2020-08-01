Cops aged above 50 to be kept off from Covid-19 duties in Kerala

As Covid-19 is spreading rampantly in Kerala, the state police has decided to exempt police personnel about the age of 50 from Covid-19 related field duties.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera issued a directive in this regard in the wake of the several police personnel getting Covid-19 infection and one sub-inspector succumbing to the infection. Till Friday 93 police personnel in the state got Covid-19 infection, of which 64 already recovered.

Behera directed that those aged above 50 and those who are comorbid would be kept off from Covid-19 related field duties. The Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram had to be shut for two days on Saturday and Sunday for fumigation as cop was infected, said a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, eight more Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, while 1,129 more got infected and 752 recovered. The total Covid-19 deaths reached 81 and the number of active patients reached 10,862.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran's son was also tested Covid-19 positive, while the minister and other family members were tested negative. They were tested after a staff of the minister got infected.