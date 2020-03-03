Coronavirus: 24 people from Bengaluru techie's office asked to work from home

As many as 24 people that worked with the Bengaluru techie, who turned positive for Coronavirus on Monday in Hyderabad, have been asked to work from home, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said at a press conference held on the subject.

Officials of the state health department revealed that out of the 23 passengers on the bus, 12 came back to Bengaluru and have been contacted. Their samples will be taken and tested for the virus. Also, 15 people from the Dubai-Bengaluru flight who sat in the two rows surrounding his seat at the front, back and on the sides are being contacted. The techie had one room-mate in the building where he lived. People from the 92 flats in the building where he lived will be screened.

On being asked of the company where he worked, Sudhakar said, "Yes, we have informed the company and they will ask their employees to work from home."

Dr BG Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare said, "Some of the flight passengers are not receiving our calls. Also, according to the protocol, no airport staff is at risk as our doctors who screen are at a safe distance and are not considered a primary contact."

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said, "While 630 isolation beds are available in government hospital, 1,690 beds are available in private hospitals. We have two labs to test for Coronavirus in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, and in NIMHANS' National Institute of Virology Bengaluru field unit."

35,391 passengers have so far been screened at Bangalore International Airport out of which, 252 samples have been sent for testing. Out of 240 eligible samples, 238 have come back negative. Results of two more samples are awaited. 284 are under home isolation across the state so far.

A Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson over email told DH, "At the time when this person travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru, incoming flights from Dubai were not mandated to be scanned by the health authorities. The Directorate of Health, in coordination with Bengaluru Airport, is in the process of identifying people with whom he could potentially have come in contact – to enable the necessary steps."

BIAL continues to take precautionary measures at the Terminal, including the placement of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in multiple locations. In addition, we continue to drive an awareness campaign among the employees of the Bengaluru Airport community.

In a statement sent to DH, IndiGo, whose flight the Bengaluru techie took from Dubai, said, "The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20th. Under the guidance of Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Bengaluru, all four cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home isolation immediately, with effect from March 2nd. We are following all the prescribed APHO guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by Corona Virus."