COVID-19: India's oldest couple, 14 others recover in Kerala

Thomas, 93, and Mariyamma, 88, who were considered to be the most aged couple in India who suffered COVID-19 infection, were discharged from Kottayam medical college hospital in Kerala on Friday, adding a feather to the Kerala health sector.

The two, hailing from Pathanamthitta district, got infected from their son who came from Italy along with his family with COVID-19 infection, skipping screening at the airport. The aged couple was found infected on March 8.

As the two were initially kept in two separate rooms at the hospital, they were found to be uncomfortable. Hence they were shifted to the same room and they could see each other. Thomas suffered multiple health issues, including heart attack, chest infection and urinary infection and Mariyamma also suffered an acute urinary infection. Both were in critical condition at some point in time but later recovered.

For a group of seven doctors, 25 nurses and 40 other medical staff, the aged couple were more than patients for them. At some times, the nurses even used to sing a lullaby for them to sleep and used to tell stories.

"The aged couple often used to insist on going home and having their local food. But the nurses even managed that too with love and care," said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja who was all in praise for the medical team who cared the aged couple.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Even one nurse who cared for the aged couple got infected. She was also tested negative.

The healthy lifestyle of the two was also considered to be a reason for their recovery.

Kerala Chief Minister said that the recovery of the aged couple was a remarkable achievement for Kerala health workers as COVID-19 infected persons aged 60 were considered in the high risk group.

Nine more tested positive

Nine more persons were tested positive in Kerala on Friday, while 14 more recovered.

So far 295 persons in Kerala were infected, of which 42 already recovered, while two died. Remaining 251 were now infected and undergoing treatment.

While seven more persons in Kasargod were found infected on Friday, three in the district were cured, taking the total infected persons hailing from the district now to 132. Three persons who attended the Nizamuddin congregation were also among those infected in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister said that going by the present trend it seems that the state was able to contain the spread of the infection compared to other places.