Covid-19 lockdown extended till June 14 in Tamil Nadu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 05 2021, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 11:48 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The coronavirus lockdown has been extended in Tami Nadu till June 14.

The Chief Minister's Office has said that there would some relaxations.

More to follow...

