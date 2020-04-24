COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala enhances vigil along borders; 57 cross through Kodagu forests

COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala enhances vigil along borders

Arjun Raghunath
  • Apr 24 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 19:05 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

In the wake of the increasing number of people illegally crossing of border to Kerala from neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala has enhanced vigil along the borders.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 57 persons who crossed from Kodagu in Karnataka to Kannur in Kerala through the forest areas over the last few days were kept in observation at Corona care centres in Kannur.

Many who crossed from Kodagu to Kannur were learnt to be Malayali farmers in Kodagu.

Several persons who tried to illegally cross over to Kerala from Tamilnadu through forest areas in Idukki as well as by hiding in trucks carrying essential commodities were also held at kept in observation.

The police and forest officials have enhanced vigil at the border areas. Even drone surveillance was being made at forest areas to trace illegal movements.

