Covid-19 lockdown: Tighter restrictions in Tamil Nadu

The government also made e-registration compulsory for those travelling inside and outside the state from May 17

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 14 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 21:10 ist
A deserted Marina beach amid Covid-19 lockdown. Credit: PTI Photo

With the daily Covid-19 case count crossing 31,000, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday tightened restrictions imposed during the complete lockdown. While a complete shut down will be observed on May 16 and May 23 (both Sundays), grocery and meat shops will be allowed only for four hours from 6 am to 10 am.

The government also made e-registration compulsory for those travelling inside and outside the state from May 17. Tea shops, which were allowed to function for a few hours, will now be shut, while Dunzo and other e-commerce sites that deliver essentials will be allowed to function only till 10 am.

Night curfew and Sunday lockdown will continue in the state, while roadside shops selling flowers, fruits, and vegetables are not allowed to function. E-commerce will be allowed from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The restrictions come a day after an all-party meeting resolved to tighten restrictions imposed in the state.

Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

