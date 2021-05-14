Covid-19 lockdown: Tighter restrictions in Tamil Nadu

With the daily Covid-19 case count crossing 31,000, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday tightened restrictions imposed during the complete lockdown. While a complete shut down will be observed on May 16 and May 23 (both Sundays), grocery and meat shops will be allowed only for four hours from 6 am to 10 am.

The government also made e-registration compulsory for those travelling inside and outside the state from May 17. Tea shops, which were allowed to function for a few hours, will now be shut, while Dunzo and other e-commerce sites that deliver essentials will be allowed to function only till 10 am.

Read | Covid-19 lockdown extended by 7 days in Mizoram

Night curfew and Sunday lockdown will continue in the state, while roadside shops selling flowers, fruits, and vegetables are not allowed to function. E-commerce will be allowed from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The restrictions come a day after an all-party meeting resolved to tighten restrictions imposed in the state.