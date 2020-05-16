COVID-19: One dies in Andhra, 48 new cases reported

COVID-19: One dies in Andhra, 48 new cases reported

  May 16 2020
Forty eight fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, where the total number of infections climbed to 2,355 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 49, health department said on Saturday.

Out of the total cases reported, 31 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, a health bulletin said. Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday, Nellore, Guntur and Kurnool districts reported nine each, Chitoor eight, Krishna seven, Visakhapatnam four and Kadapa and West Godavari one each.

The lone death was reported in Kurnool, it said. Samples of 9,628 people were tested and 101 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,353.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 835 medical specialists- General Medicine, Pulmonology and Anesthesiologists and 550 doctors to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state, another bulletin said.

