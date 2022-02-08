Covid-19 third wave effect largely over, says Telangana's top health official

The effect of the Covid-19 third wave is largely over, observed Telangana public health director Dr Srinivasa Rao pointing to the present positivity rate of under two per cent.

There are 24,000 identified active cases in the state now, either under treatment or in isolation.

The intensity of the Omicron variant aided the third wave increased from 23 January onwards. But according to the official, the maximum positivity rate the state witnessed during the last few weeks was only about five per cent.

In contrast, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the rate went up to 36 per cent. It is tapering there too.

“There are no Covid-19 restrictions as such in Telangana now. Offices, businesses and educational institutions can operate in their usual capacities. However, even if the third wave effect has reduced, people need to maintain caution and follow the Covid-19 rules,” Rao said addressing reporters on Tuesday.

There is no possibility of another variant's emergence in the next few months. Covid-19 could become endemic soon, the official said.

Only about three thousand patients had to be admitted to hospitals for treatment this time.

A fever survey conducted by the health department found about four lakh people suffering from Covid-19 symptoms like cold, fever etc. They were provided with kits comprising medicines etc.

