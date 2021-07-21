Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till July 30

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, preventing the gathering of more than five persons, will be imposed

  Jul 21 2021
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Covid Curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been extended till July 30.

"After a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation and keeping in view the decline in the number of positive cases, the government decided to extend the curfew upto July 30, from 10 pm to 6 am daily," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said in an order on Wednesday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, preventing the gathering of more than five persons, will be imposed during non-curfew hours from 6 am to 10 pm, he said.

A penalty ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 would be levied on shops and establishments that allowed any person without a face mask.

"If any gross violation occurs in following the Covid protocol in any market or commercial establishment, such establishments will be closed for a day or two, depending on the seriousness of the violation.Violation of instructions will also result in prosecution under various sections of Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of IPC," the official said.

