Crackdown on Kerala restaurants following nurse's death

The food safety authorities in Kerala carried out state wide raids at restaurants on Tuesday in the wake of the death of a 33-year-old nurse following food poisoning.

According to sources, 43 eateries were closed for working in unhygienic conditions and without licence. Notices were served to 138 eateries and 44 samples sent for tests.

Reshmi Raj, who was working as nurse at Kottayam medical college hospital, died on Monday. She had consumed a Alfaham Arabic grilled chicken with 'Kuzhimanthi' (rice dish) from a hotel in Kottayam on December 29.

By night she suffered discomfort and was hospitalised. She died by Monday due to the infection.

Many others who consumed food from the same hotel had also suffered discomfort. A 14-year old girl was also hospitalised.

Various political parties staged violent protest against the shop. The shop was closed and case registered against owners.

Instances of deaths caused by food poisoning were reported in the state in the recent years also. In last May, a 16-year-old girl died in Kasargod after consuming Arabic dish Shawarma.