Cyclone Asani moving closer to Andhra Pradesh coast; extremely heavy rains predicted

Severe cyclonic storm Asani is moving towards the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam coasts in Andhra Pradesh, prompting the weather officials to issue a red alert for the coastal districts in the state.

Central coastal regions of Guntur, Krishna, West and East Godavari are put on high alert with the prediction of extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cms on Wednesday. Prakasam and North Coastal Andhra areas of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are given orange alerts of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

However, the IMD has not predicted a landfall for Asani, while stating that the system would move close to the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam coasts by Wednesday morning.

“Thereafter, Asani is very likely to recurve slowly north-northeast wards and move along Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. It could then emerge into Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts,” the weather department said.

On Tuesday around noon, the cyclone lay centred 310 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam and 630 km southwest of Puri (Odisha). The cyclonic storm is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Machilipatnam.

Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by Wednesday morning and into a depression by Thursday morning, IMD said.

Met officials alerted the Andhra Pradesh government to take precautions in Krishna, West and East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam districts as damages are expected to thatched huts, power and communication lines due to the breaking of tree branches. Minor damages to kutcha, pucca roads, and some damage to paddy crops, bananas, papaya, and orchards are anticipated.

A storm surge of about 0.5 metre height above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of Krishna, East & West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Squally winds with a speed of 75-85 KMPH gusting to 95 KMPH are likely over coastal areas on Wednesday and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has reportedly cancelled the intermediate exams on Wednesday and rescheduled them to 25 May.

The Indian Navy has put 19 Flood Relief Teams and six diving teams along with Gemini craft and associated gears on standby at Visakhapatnam for rendering assistance to state, and local governments.

Five Indian Navy ships are on standby with relief material, diving and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Naval aircraft have been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas and casualty evacuation, if required, officials said.