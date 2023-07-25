Deceased couple’s marriage registered in Kerala

The marriage of a deceased couple in Kerala was formally registered by the state government considering the family's request to ensure that their son could inherit his parents' properties.

The marriage of S Ajikumar hailing from Kaliyikavila in Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari border and Jolly P Das of Mulloor of the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram was registered recently, years after their death.

The state government issued special orders for registering the deceased couple's marriage after a request from Jolly's father Jnanjadas.

Ajikumar and Jolly got married in August 2008. They left for Chennai without formally registering the marriage. Ajikumar was working as an assistant professor and Jolly was a research student.

In 2012, after their son was born, they met with an accident that claimed the life of Jolly. Anilkumar died in 2018 following an illness. Since then their son was under the care of his maternal grandfather Jnanjadas. He approached the marriage registration authorities seeking registration of the marriage.

An official at the office of the chief registrar of marriages said that the matter was taken up with the government and the marriage registration was done with the government's special orders.

Last year, the marriage of deceased couple Bhaskaran Nair and Kamalam of Palakkad was formally registered 53 years after their marriage. Their son Gopakumar had approached the government seeking special permission as he was denied family pension benefits citing lack of proof for marriage registration.