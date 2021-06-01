Differences between AINRC, BJP delay Puducherry cabinet expansion

On June 7, N Rangasamy will complete one month as Chief Minister of Puducherry, but there is no sight of him expanding his Cabinet anytime soon due to persisting differences with junior partner BJP, which wants the deputy chief minister post.

Sources in the know told DH that Rangasamy is playing hardball with the BJP by offering just two cabinet berths as against the saffron party’s demand for three, including the post of deputy chief minister.

While the BJP agreed to Rangasamy being the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Puducherry, the party, which won six seats in the April 6 polls, sought its pound of flesh. Besides three ministers, the BJP also wants the Speaker’s post for the party, a demand that is being vehemently opposed by the senior partner.

BJP’s “unilateral” decision to nominate three party leaders to the Assembly without consulting him – the appointments were made when the Chief Minister was being treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai – is said to be one of the reasons behind Rangasamy’s adamant stand vis-à-vis the saffron party.

AINRC won 10 seats, while BJP emerged victorious in six seats and its strength in the assembly now stands at 9, thanks to the Centre’s power to appoint three nominated members. DMK won six, Congress (2), and Independents (six).

“Rangasamy has made his stand clear that he will give two berths to BJP, and keep three for his party. Also, he has categorically asserted he will not allow BJP to take the Speaker’s post. He is wary of anyone other than his party men holding the post,” a senior leader in the know told DH.

The Chief Minister also told BJP leaders that he did not make any commitment towards handing over the deputy CM post to the party at the time of signing the alliance pact, the leader quoted above added.

However, the BJP’s seems adamant about joining the Cabinet only with three members – one of them should be designated as deputy chief minister. “We have made our stand clear on what we want. It is now for the Chief Minister to decide. Our strength is nine, including the nominated members, and our demands are justified by any measure,” a BJP leader said.

The absence of cabinet ministers is also hampering the Covid-19 containment efforts in the tiny Union Territory which is reporting a high number of cases for the past few weeks.

BJP, which lost all seats it contested in 2016 assembly polls, allied with AINRC, and AIADMK for the April 6 elections. The party which lacked a toehold in the Union Territory till a few months ago poached a few senior Congress leaders and gave them seats to contest.

BJP also got nine seats in the alliance much higher than AIADMK which had four members in the previous assembly – the party drew a blank this time.