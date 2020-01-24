DMK, allies to conduct 'massive' signature campaign against CAA, NRC

The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday resolved to conduct a 'massive' signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

While the CAA should be withdrawn, no efforts should be taken to prepare the NRC while the NPR activities should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, DMK president M K said.

A resolution was adopted on this at a DMK chaired meeting of allies including the Congress and MDMK.

"We have decided to conduct a massive signature campaign from February 2-8," Stalin told reporters after the meeting.

It has been decided to hand over the collected signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind later, he added.

All members of the constituents of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will involve themselves in this campaign, Stalin said and requested for all-round support for it.

SPA constituents include the Congress, MDMK and the Left parties among others.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah insisting that CAA will not be withdrawn, Stalin said "he keeps saying what he says, we keep showing our opposition."

The resolution adopted at the meeting pointed out that while Kerala has moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Act while some others like Rajasthan were planning to follow suit.

The country's pluralism and unity in diversity were being affected by CAA, NPR and NRC, the resolution claimed and slammed the BJP and the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for supporting the Centre on the issue.