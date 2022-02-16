DMK candidate dies; civic poll cancelled

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission will announce a fresh date for the election

PTI
PTI, Erode,
  • Feb 16 2022, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 17:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A DMK candidate constesting from Athani, Anthiyur Taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Hence, the local body election for the Athani Town panchayat (3rd ward) has been postponed, said officials.

Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. He then went home and took rest. This morning, he developed heart pain and died on the way to a government hospital after being referred to it by doctors of a private facility.

On learning about the death, the Election Department of the district postponed the poll and said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission would announce a fresh date for the election. 

DMK
Tamil Nadu
civic polls
India News

