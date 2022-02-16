DMK candidate dies; civic poll cancelled

A DMK candidate constesting from Athani, Anthiyur Taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Hence, the local body election for the Athani Town panchayat (3rd ward) has been postponed, said officials.

Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. He then went home and took rest. This morning, he developed heart pain and died on the way to a government hospital after being referred to it by doctors of a private facility.

On learning about the death, the Election Department of the district postponed the poll and said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission would announce a fresh date for the election.

