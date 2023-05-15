Avulapalli reservoir: AP moves SC against NGT order

Environmental clearance to Avulapalli reservoir: Andhra Pradesh moves SC against NGT order

The NGT on May 11 had set aside the EC given by the State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2023, 13:56 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 13:56 ist
The Supreme Court. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on May 17 a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging an order of the National Green Tribunal which set aside environmental clearance granted to the Avulapalli reservoir in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala posted the matter after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing.

"We will list it day after tomorrow since it is a public project," the bench said.

Also Read: SC refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna

Rohatgi said this is an extraordinary case where the NGT has set aside the environmental clearance (EC) to the reservoir.

The NGT on May 11 had set aside the EC given by the State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for the construction of the Avulapalli balancing reservoir.

The green panel had passed the order on a plea filed by farmers against the validity of the EC.

The NGT had also imposed a penalty of Rs 100 crore on Andhra Pradesh government payable to the Krishna River Management Board within a period of three months.

"It is extremely disturbing to note that a Government Department, in gross violation of environmental laws, can go to this extent to implement an Irrigation Project by resorting to falsehood, misrepresentation and cheating the SEIAA," the NGT had said in its order.

"If a Government Department can stoop to the levels they have as in the instant case, nothing can prevent an agency with commercial gains to split the project into different phases to avoid EC or change the category," the NGT had said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
NGT
Andhra Pradesh
Supreme Court
environment

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Changing notions of alms and charity

Changing notions of alms and charity

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

 