Vedanta profit rises 60% to Rs 7,807 crore in Q3

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the quarter rose to Rs 45,899 crore from Rs 38,526 crore in the year-ago period.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 12:23 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 12:23 IST
