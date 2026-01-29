<p>New Delhi: Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a 60 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 7,807 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.</p>.<p>The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,876 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the quarter rose to Rs 45,899 crore from Rs 38,526 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal's son passes away after skiing accident in US.<p>"Q3 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for Vedanta, delivering our highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 15,171 crore, with two of our businesses achieving their best-ever financial results...Alongside the landmark approval for the demerger into five pure-play entities, these results demonstrate our strong operational momentum and readiness to unlock long-term value as we advance Vedanta's 2.0 journey," Vedanta Executive Director Arun Misra said.</p>.<p>Vedanta Ltd is the world's leading producer of metals, oil and gas, critical minerals, power and technology. </p>