Eye doctor in quarantine after attending preparatory meeting for Tablighi Jamaat event

Doc quarantined after preparatory Tablighi Jamaat meet

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 05 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 23:24 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 An ophthalmologist at a state-run medical institute has been placed under hospital quarantine in Telagana after he attended the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month and his test results are awaited, officials said here on Sunday.

The COVID-19 test report of the eye specialist, working at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Adilabad, was awaited, they said.

The man, who is also a Jamat functionary and is reportedly an organising committee member, had visited Delhi on March 8, returned to Adialabad on March 10, a senior official said. He did not disclose that he had taken part in the event and began attending to patients from March 12 to April 1, he told PTI.

However, he was not part of the religious congregation which was held later, the official said. He said the ophthalmologist's name cropped up when they were going through the names of those who returned from the event, following they alerted health officials.

Based on their advice, he was placedin isolation at the hospital since April 1 and tests were conducted, official sources said.

Asked if any complaint had been filed or police would register a case, another official said no complaint had been received, but they were contemplating taking legal opinion.

