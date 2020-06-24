Four held in Kochi for blackmailing actress Shamna Kasim with marriage proposal

Four persons were held by the Kochi city police on Wednesday in connection with an attempt to blackmail popular South Indian actress Shamna Kasim. Police suspect the involvement of the gang in more such blackmailing.

Shamna's mother recently filed a complaint with the Kochi city police alleging that a gang tried to blackmail the actress after coming up with a marriage proposal. The marriage proposal came about one month ago. The prospective bridegroom was said to be from a member of a prominent family in Kozhikode district. A picture of the prospective bridegroom was also shown and he also spoke to Shamna and other family members couple of times over phone, but did not come up for video call.

About two weeks ago, the youth and family members informed Shamna's family that they would come down to Shamna's house at Kochi. But in the last minute they informed that owing to lockdown the prospective bridegroom and family could not turn up and some of their relatives would visit. Four persons came to Shamna's house introducing themselves as the prospective bridegroom's uncle and relatives.

Shamna's mother said that her family was quite suspicious about them and after they visited the family, checked surveillance camera of the house and found that the youths took pictures of the house and her vehicles.

Later the person who posed as prospective bridegroom rang up Shamna and demanded Rs. one lakh from the actress over phone. As Shamna refused it, he blackmailed her stating that he would spoil her career by misusing her pictures and telephone conversations.

Shamna's family noticed that the picture shown to them as prospective bridegroom was that of a Tik-Tok fame hailing from Kasargod district. Shamna's family made an enquiry and found that they were being cheated.

Subsequently, Shamna's family reported it to the police. Kochi city deputy commissioner of police G Poonguzhali said that four youths hailing from neighbouring Thrissur district were held. More person are suspected to be involved in the gang.

She also said that some more persons have now approached the police with similar complaints. Hence, it is strongly suspected that the gang was involved in more similar cases.