Four migrant workers killed in cave-in at construction site in Kochi

Four migrant workers were reported dead after a cave-in at a construction site near Kochi in Kerala on Friday. Two workers were rescued.

According to sources, all the deceased were natives of West Bengal. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Nest Electronic City. The workers were engaged in preliminary works for construction of a new building.

Though the workers were rescued and shifted to hospital, four of them could not be saved, while two others were admitted for treatment. Though the authorities suspected that seven workers met with the mishap, the workers said that only six were involved. Sniffer dogs were also used for locating those buried under the earth.

District collector Jafar Malik told the media that a probe would be initiated to check whether there was any safety lapse at the construction site. All construction works in the site was stalled until further orders.

